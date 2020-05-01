Consumer spending plunges record 7.5%, reflecting virus
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders.
The Commerce Department said that the spending decline was the sharpest monthly drop on records that go back to 1959, exceeding the previous record, a decline of 2.1% in January 1987.
Personal incomes also fell sharply last month, declining by 2% with wages and salaries, the largest part of incomes, falling by 3.1% as millions of Americans started getting lay-off notices.
Amazon profit falls as pandemic-related costs rise
NEW YORK | Amazon’s profit fell 29% in the first quarter as its costs for shipping millions of packages to home-bound customers rose. But the online retail behemoth said its sales soared as more people opt to shop online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company likely will spend at least $4 billion during the second quarter in order to speed up delivery times and buy masks and other protection equipment for workers in its warehouses and Whole Foods supermarkets.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.54 billion in the first quarter, compared with $3.56 billion a year ago.
Revenue rose 26% to $75.5 billion, beating expectations of $73.7 billion.
30-year mortgage rate at 3.23%
WASHINGTON | Long-term mortgage rates tumbled to all-time lows this week as the economy and housing market continued to reel from the business and social shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 3.23%, the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking rates in 1971. That was down from 3.33% last week and 4.14% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.77% from 2.86% last week, Freddie Mac reported Thursday.
