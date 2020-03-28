Consumer spending up modest 0.2%
in February
WASHINGTON | Americans increased their spending by a modest amount in February but the expectation is that spending will be hit hard in coming months reflecting the shutdown of the American economy by the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that spending edged up 0.2% in February, matching the January gain but below the 0.4% increase in December.
Personal incomes rose a solid 0.6 percent in February, matching the January gain. Those strong increases are likely to fall-off as millions of Americans lose their jobs although the Senate has passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief package that would cushion the blow by providing checks of up to $1,200 to individuals and expanding unemployment benefits.
Trump tells GM to make ventilators
in plant it sold
LORDSTOWN, Ohio | President Donald Trump’s call for General Motors to build breathing machines for coronavirus patients included a suggestion that it reopen its former assembly plant in Ohio.
But it turns out GM sold that plant last year.
Trump on Friday issued an order seeking to force GM to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act.
Earlier in the day, he blasted the automaker and said it wasn’t moving fast enough. He wrote in a tweet that GM should reopen the now-closed factory in Lordstown, Ohio, or some other facility to build ventilators.
In a statement, GM said it has been working around the clock for more than a week with another company and parts suppliers to build more ventilators.
— From AP reports