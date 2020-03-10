Twitter in deal with Silver Lake, Elliott; Dorsey still CEO
Twitter said it’s reached an investment deal with Silver Lake and Elliott Management that will keep Jack Dorsey as the social media company’s CEO.
Twitter Inc. said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.
Elliott Management Corp., which owns about 4% of Twitter’s stock, will get one seat on Twitter’s board. Silver Lake will also get a board seat.
Prior media reports had suggested Elliott was planning to nominate four people to Twitter’s board and oust Dorsey.
But the new agreement makes it seem likely he will stay.
Japan’s economy shrinks 7%
in last quarter, risks recession
TOKYO | Japan’s economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world’s third largest economy could be headed to a recession.
The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales tax, which hit retail spending. The Cabinet Office data, released Monday, were a revision from last month’s estimate of a 6.3% decline.
The data do not reflect the steep downturn in tourism and other business activity related to the virus outbreak that has spread from China to much of the world. Most economists are forecasting another contraction in the current quarter, and possibly for the year, for the world’s third largest economy.
— From AP reports