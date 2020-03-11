Missouri governor cancels foreign trip over virus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Concerns about the new coronavirus have prompted Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to cancel a trip to Europe and the Middle East.
Parson had been scheduled to depart Thursday for Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to meet with businesses about expanding in Missouri and to visit Missouri-based military troops. He had been scheduled to return to Missouri on March 22.
Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the trip was called off because of concerns about the spread of the new virus. No makeup date has been set yet for the trip.
Ex-bank VP sentenced to home confinement for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. | A former vice president of a Kansas bank has been sentenced to four months of home confinement for embezzlement.
The U.S. attorney’s office said 60-year-old Debra Converse, of Harveyville, also was ordered Monday to pay nearly $110,000 in restitution.
After she resigned last March from the First National Bank of Harveyville, the institute’s president went to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff to report embezzlement concerns. The bank also initiated an audit, focused on what Converse claimed were software glitches.
Prosecutors said the bank also learned that Converse, while serving as City Treasurer for Harveyville wrote $5,700 in checks payable to First National Bank for processing residents’ utility payments. Rather than crediting the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks.
Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.
The move seemed to make good on the country’s promise over the weekend to increase output after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production. That led to a 25% plunge in the price of crude on Monday, the sharpest decline seen since the 1991 Gulf War. International benchmark Brent crude traded up more than 8% Tuesday over $37 a barrel.
In a filing to Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market Tuesday, Aramco said the increase in production represented a rise of 300,000 barrels per day. Analysts said that likely would involve releasing stored barrels as well. Russia later responded by saying it too could increase output.
— From AP reports