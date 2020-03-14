Nebraska Public Power board promotes executive VP
to CEO
COLUMBUS, Neb. | The chief operating officer of Nebraska Public Power District has been promoted to president and chief executive officer.
The district directors approved Thomas Kent’s ascension at their meeting Thursday in Columbus. Kent, who’s also been the executive vice president, replaces Pat Pope. He announced in February that he was leaving the post.
Kent has worked for the district the past 30 years.
The publicly owned utility serves all or parts of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
Gates says he
is stepping down from Microsoft board
REDMOND, Wash. | Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.
Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.
He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.
The billionaire announced Friday that he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.
Pentagon reconsiders Microsoft contract after Amazon protest
WASHINGTON | The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process.
U.S. government lawyers said in a court filing this week that the Defense Department “wishes to reconsider its award decision” and take another look at how it evaluated technical aspects of the companies’ proposals to run the $10 billion computing project.
Delta slashes flights by 40%
Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through a downturn caused by the new coronavirus.
The cut in capacity over the next few months is the largest in Delta’s history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks.
Delta also said Friday it will stop all flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days — possibly longer — ground up to 300 airplanes, delay deliveries of new planes to save cash, and cut spending by $2 billion.
— From AP reports