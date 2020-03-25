Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. | The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday’s edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions.
A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy’s or Kohl’s.
New home sales drop 4.4%
in February
WASHINGTON | U.S. new home sales fell 4.4% in February with bigger declines expected in coming months as the coronavirus puts a major crimp on home sales.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that February sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 765,000 homes, down from a rate of 800,000 homes in January.
The January figure was revised up from an initial estimate of 764,000 but economists are warning that home sales, along with many other parts of the economy, are expected to take a big hit in coming months due to the shutdowns that have occurred to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The report showed that the median price for a home sold in February was $345,900, up 6.3% from a median price of $325,900 in January.
— From AP reports