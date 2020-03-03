Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. | Worries about a new virus first detected in China that’s infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains.
The Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January, according to a survey report issued Monday.
“This month’s softer reading plus the mounting negative impacts from the (virus) should concern policymakers regarding the strength of the economy,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. “Fully 40% of supply managers reported negative impacts from the (virus).”
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Factories expand
in February despite virus
WASHINGTON | American factories expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The winning streak, however, may prove short-lived.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.
The February reading was slightly lower than economists expected.
— From AP reports