U.S. economy grew at 2.1% rate in fourth quarter
WASHINGTON | The economy grew by a moderate 2.1% in the fourth quarter of last year, but many economists believe that will be the last positive growth seen for some time as the country endures a sharp contraction due to the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department said Thursday in its third and final look at the fourth quarter that growth was unchanged from its previous estimate but that the components were slightly altered with consumer spending slightly stronger but government spending and business investment a bit lower.
Many economists believe GDP will turn negative in the current January-March quarter, based on the sudden stop to economic activity that is now occurring. Some see a drop of around 6% with much bigger declines in the second quarter.
Hospital furloughs
300 workers amid financial strain of virus
MOREHEAD, Ky. | One of the largest hospital systems in northern Kentucky furloughed a quarter of its staff Thursday in order to financially sustain its clinical operations amid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.
St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead announced it was furloughing 300 staff members who aren’t involved in the COVID-19 response, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
SCH President and CEO Donald H. Lloyd said the decision will affect about 25% of the workforce and some remaining employees will have their hours reduced.
Lloyd said the staff will be recalled “as quickly as possible” either to respond to the potential surge of coronavirus patients or as state and federal funds become available. It was unclear how long the furlough will last. The hospital said it will cover medical, dental and vision insurance and help those applying for unemployment.
A spokeswoman said the hospital has not seen any patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
— From AP reports