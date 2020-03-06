U.S. trade deficit narrows to $45.3 billion in January
WASHINGTON | The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January as exports fell but imports fell more. The politically sensitive trade gap with China widened.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Exports of goods and services slipped 0.4% in January. Imports dropped 1.6%. Both exports and imports of crude oil dropped in January, reflecting falling energy prices.
Consumer borrowing up a moderate $12B in January
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer borrowing slowed in January as borrowing on credit cards declined following a huge surge in December.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that consumer credit rose by $12 billion following a $20.3 billion surge in December. The December number reflected the biggest increase in borrowing on credit cards in two decades.
However, in January, credit card use fell by $3.04 billion following the revised gain of $11 billion in December.
The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased $15.1 billion in January. That was up from a $9.2 billion gain in December and was the strongest increase since August.
Oil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree
on output cut
VIENNA | OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree Friday on a cut to oil production that would have contained the plunge in the price of crude caused by the new coronavirus outbreak’s massive disruption to world business.
The price of oil fell sharply in international markets as a result, with the international benchmark plunging 9.4%, down by a third since the start of the year.
While cheaper oil will translate into more affordable energy for consumers and businesses, it hurts producing countries and companies. Thousands of workers already have been laid off in the U.S. oil patch.
The unraveling of the talks in Vienna also underscores the limited power of the cartel to influence world energy markets, unlike its heyday in the 1970s. The United States recently became the world’s biggest oil producer and keeps on pumping at full capacity.
The 14 OPEC countries had wanted to cut output by 1.5 million barrels a day, or about 1.5% of world production. OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran said they need nonmember allies like Russia to take 500,000 barrels of that cut on themselves.
— From AP reports