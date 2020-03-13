UPS names new CEO, chairman
The CEO of UPS is retiring after six years in the top job.
Board member Carol Tome will take over for David Abney at the end of May. Tome, the one-time chief financial officer at The Home Depot, has been on the board of the Atlanta company since 2003.
UPS Inc. said Thursday that Abney will serve as board chairman until his retirement in September. The long-time UPS employee was previously chief operating officer and began his career in 1974 as a package handler in Mississippi.
Wholesale prices fall 0.6%, biggest decline in 5 years
WASHINGTON | U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.6% in February, the biggest decline in five years, led by a sharp drop in energy costs.
The Labor Department said the decline in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a 0.5% rise in January. It was the sharpest decline since a similar 0.6% drop in January 2015.
Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was also down in February, dropping 0.3%. Over the past year, producer prices have risen a modest 1.3% and core prices are up just 1.4%.
On Wednesday, the government had reported that consumer prices edged up a slightly 0.1% and are up 2.3% over the past year.
Princess Cruises suspending global operations
MIAMI | Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.
Average 30-year mortgage rate rises to 3.36%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3.36% from 3.29% last week — which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.77% from 2.79% last week.
— From AP reports