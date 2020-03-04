UAW seeks $1.3M for vacation home
DETROIT | The United Auto Workers is seeking $1.29 million for the Michigan vacation home of its former president.
The Detroit News reported that the home’s design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room. It was built for Dennis Williams, who retired as president in 2018.
The UAW said in November that it planned to sell the property, which was searched by federal agents during a corruption investigation. Nine union officials and an official’s spouse have pleaded guilty. Williams hasn’t been charged, although his home in southern California was searched.
The home for Williams was built with nonunion labor, the News reported.
Rights group: Gloves made in Chinese internment camp
Gloves made in China for the popular French brand Lacoste appear to have been sewn inside a factory where ethnic minorities face forced ideological and behavioral re-education, according to a U.S.-based labor rights group.
Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, said it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain from Washington, D.C.-based labor rights group Worker Rights Consortium.
A Lacoste spokeswoman told The Associated Press that the Chinese factory had been visited by auditors who interviewed workers and didn’t report any concerns.
“Lacoste prohibits the use of forced, mandatory, or unpaid labor of any type,” company spokeswoman Nathalie Beguinot said, adding that 95 pairs of gloves from the factory in question were sold in Europe and that unsold gloves made at the Yili Zhuo Wan Garment Manufacturing Co. are currently warehoused.
Amtrak names former air cargo executive as new CEO
Amtrak named a former air cargo executive as its new president and chief operating officer Monday.
William Flynn will take over in mid-April. He will replace Richard Anderson, who has served as CEO since July 2017 and will stay on until the end of the year.
Flynn, 66, has served as president and CEO of the global air freight company Atlas Air Worldwide for the past 13 years. He also has held high-ranking positions at companies specializing in rail freight, container shipping and logistics.
Flynn takes over after Amtrak reported record ridership and revenue figures for the most recent fiscal year, leading officials to predict the government-owned passenger railroad could soon eliminate operating losses for the first time in its 49-year history.
— From AP reports