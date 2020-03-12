Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers
in 4 states
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, putting several hundred people out of work.
Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement that fulfillment centers couldn’t provide the “full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup” that customers wanted.
Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the Twin City suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, nearly 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, and about 300 in Omaha, Nebraska, could loose their jobs, although some might be allowed to transfer.
The facilities in Omaha, Kansas City and Eagan opened last year. The center in Urbandale opened in 2016. The facilities will be repurposed for use by Hy-Vee subsidiaries, said Tina Potthoff, a company spokeswoman said.
Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores in eight Midwestern states.
California AG drops challenge to T-Mobile,
Sprint merger
NEW YORK | California’s attorney general said Wednesday that the state will not appeal a judge’s decision approving T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion purchase of Sprint, bringing the companies closer to creating a new wireless giant on par with AT&T and Verizon in size.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 14 state attorneys general who sued to stop the deal. They had argued that eliminating a major wireless company would harm consumers by reducing competition and adding billions of dollars to phone bills.
A federal judge in New York sided with the companies in February.
New York decided a few days later not to appeal.
PepsiCo buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85B
NEW YORK | PepsiCo is buying the energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.
PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have moved aggressively in their pursuit of consumers that have a much wider variety of drinks to choose from than several ago. Both must compete with smaller seltzer, soda, sparkling juice and energy drink makers that each market to a subset of consumers.
Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. It is based in Las Vegas. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009.
The deal is targeted to close in the first half of the year.
— From AP reports