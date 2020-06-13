Missouri business group backs Medicaid expansion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | One of Missouri’s most influential business groups on Friday announced support for a ballot proposal that would expand Medicaid to thousands more low-income adults.
Announcing the Missouri Chamber of Commerce’s support, President and CEO Daniel Mehan cited a study that shows expanding eligibility for the government health care program would create more than 16,300 new jobs annually in the first four years of the program.
The study was done by Massachusetts-based economic analytics firm Regional Economic Models, Inc. and commissioned by the Missouri Foundation for Health.
Starbucks will let staff wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts
Starbucks said Friday that it will allow its employees to wear t-shirts and other items in support of the Black Lives Matter, in a reversal of a company policy that prevented employees from promoting political causes while on the job.
Starbucks said that in the coming days, it would send out more than 250,000 t-shirts that were designed in partnership with its Black Partner Network to its stores for employees to wear. In the meantime, Starbucks said its barisitas and other employees could wear their own t-shirts, pins that show support for the Black Lives Matter efforts.
Cineworld terminates takeover of Cineplex
TORONTO | British-based Cineworld said Friday it has terminated its takeover of Canada’s Cineplex.
Cineworld PLC said the $2.8 billion Canadian (US$2 billion) was dropped after “certain breaches” of the acquisition deal.
The takeover would have created North America’s largest chain of movie theaters to better compete with AMC Entertainment. It would have added 165 cinemas to Cineworld’s existing 786 sites and 9,500 screens.
Nike, NFL to start giving workers Juneteenth off
NEW YORK | Nike, the NFL and other businesses will give their employees a day off for Juneteenth for the first time this year, the latest example of how American employers are responding to protests that have placed additional attention on racial injustice in the U.S.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery.
