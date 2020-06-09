Officials: No COVID-19 cases from Missouri hair salon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. | None of the clients and co-workers of two hair stylists at a Missouri hair salon who tested positive for COVID-19 had confirmed cases of the disease, health officials said Monday.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the incubation period for those exposed at a Great Clips salon has passed. The two stylists tested positive in May, potentially exposing 140 clients and six co-workers to COVID-19.
Of those, 46 people who were potentially exposed took tests and were negative, while all others potentially exposed were quarantined for the duration of their incubation period, health officials said in a news release.
Topeka ordering some city workers to take furloughs
TOPEKA, Kan. | Topeka is requiring its 285 nonunion employees to take five unpaid days off to help cut the city’s costs in the wake of financial struggles tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Brent Trout last month eliminated the jobs held by the deputy city manager, neighborhood relations director and emergency management coordinator.
Trout, the mayor and City Council members also cut their own pay 6%.
Feds approve Oklahoma’s gambling compacts
OKLAHOMA CITY | The federal government approved new gambling compacts between Oklahoma and two tribal nations, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday, but the governor still remains locked in a legal dispute over tribal gambling with other tribes and legislative leaders from his own party.
The compacts between Oklahoma and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation were both “deemed approved” by the U.S. Department of the Interior following the expiration of a 45-day review period.
The new compacts authorize the tribes to offer additional forms of gambling, including sports betting.
Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill
WATERLOO, Iowa | A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there, federal officials said Friday.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release that Hydrite Chemical also took necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car.
— From AP reports