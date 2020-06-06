Missouri revenues fall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Data released Friday show revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from state Budget Director Dan Haug show net general revenue collections are down 7.4% so far this fiscal year compared to last year. The state fiscal year runs from July to June.

Revenues in May dropped significantly as many businesses remained closed and people were left without work as the state unemployment rate shot up to 9.7%.

Last month alone, net general revenues decreased more than 22% compared to May 2019.

Warehouse linked to Amazon burns

LOS ANGELES | A fire early Friday destroyed a Southern California distribution facility that was used to ship items to Amazon customers. Authorities said employees got out and there were no reports of injuries.

A half-dozen fire departments were unable to stop flames from destroying the sprawling structure in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The facility operated by the global logistics and supply chain company Kuehne & Nagel was dedicated to servicing Amazon. Business and customer orders will be fulfilled from other sites, spokesman Dominique Nadelhofer said in an email.

Co-founder of Reddit leaves board

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the board of the social media site and urged the board to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian, who is white, implicitly linked his move to protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd.

The entrepreneur, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, said he made the decision for the sake of his daughter.

EU seeks end to border restrictions

BRUSSELS | Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of this month, but travelers from further afield will not be allowed in before July, a European Union commissioner said Friday after talks among the bloc’s interior ministers.

Panicked by Italy’s coronavirus outbreak in February, countries in the 26-nation Schengen travel zone — where people and goods move freely without border checks — imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors to try to keep the disease out. The moves caused massive border traffic jams and blocked medical equipment.

— From AP reports