Long-closed Woodlands race track in Kansas is for sale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. | After failing to convince lawmakers to change the state’s gambling laws, the owner of a long-closed Kansas horse and dog racing track is selling the property.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said in a news release Wednesday that Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin is tentatively selling the former Woodlands racetrack to Scannell Properties, which proposes building a warehouse distribution facility and office park with retail development.

The Wyandotte County racetrack has been closed since 2008. Ruffin purchased it from former owner Howard Grace for an undisclosed price in 2015 with plans to reopen the horse track and add a facility with slot machines.

Productivity falls at 0.9% rate in first quarter

WASHINGTON | U.S. productivity fell at a 0.9% rate in the first three months of this year, a smaller decline than first estimated, while labor costs rose at a slightly faster pace.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the first-quarter decline in productivity was smaller than the initial estimate a month ago of a 2.5% drop. Labor costs rose at a 5.1% rate, slightly faster than the 4.8% increase first reported.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has lagged over the past decade, a troubling development that economists have been unable to adequately explain. Productivity is the key to rising living standards, and the slow pace of growth in recent years has been a major reason that wage gains have lagged.

Mall owner sues Gap for rent on coronavirus-shuttered stores

NEW YORK | Gap is being sued for refusing to pay rent for stores temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mall owner Simon Property Group said in a lawsuit filed this week that the clothing retailer owes three months of rent, totaling $65.9 million. Gap Inc. has more than 390 stores at Indianapolis-based Simon’s malls, including its namesake brand, Old Navy and Banana Republic.

San Francisco-based Gap did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

30-year mortgage rates rose slightly to 3.18%

BALTIMORE | Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed.

The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18% this week, up from 3.15% a week ago, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from 3.82% a year ago.

The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged from last week at 2.62%.

— From AP reports