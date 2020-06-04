Walmart moves guns, ammunition in some stores to secure area

NEW YORK | Walmart said it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at some of its stores in the wake of the killing of George Floyd that has set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

“As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution,” said Walmart in a statement.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said these items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room. Walmart, which operates 4,700 stores in the U.S., didn’t disclose the number of stores affected by the change.

Service sector contracts for second month in May

WASHINGTON | The U.S. services sector shrank for a second month in May as the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns and layoffs around the country.

Activity did rise from levels last month that had not been seen since the recession.

The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index stood at 45.4 last month, up slightly from an April reading of 41.8.

Ex-UAW president pleads guilty to living high life on dues

DETROIT | A former president of the United Auto Workers pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with others to embezzle dues to pay for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas.

Gary Jones, who appeared by video in federal court in Detroit, acknowledged that he falsified expenses from 2012 to 2017 when he was a regional UAW director in St. Louis. He was promoted to president in 2018 but quit after 17 months as the federal investigation intensified.

Jones, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in the use of more than $1 million.

Pilgrim’s Pride CEO among indicted for chicken price fixing

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. | The CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride is one of four current and former chicken company executives indicted Wednesday on charges of price-fixing.

The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Claxton, Georgia-based Claxton Poultry Farms conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

Pilgrim’s Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn was charged, along with former Pilgrim’s Pride Vice President Roger Austin. Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and Vice President Scott Brady also were charged.

— From AP reports