Gilead to charge $2,340 for virus drug
The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries.
Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.
Merck plans $100 million expansion
DESOTO, Kan. | Merck Animal Health said Monday it plans to invest $100 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Kansas.
The company said in a news release that it plans a technology expansion of its vaccine production facility this year plus an additional $66 million investment in the coming years.
— From AP reports