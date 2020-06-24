New home sales rise 16.6% in May
WASHINGTON | Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country potentially fueling activity in the housing market.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 last month.
That was a much better performance than expected. Many economists had forecast that sales would fall in May.
The median price of a new home rose 4.9% to $317,900 in May after falling by 8.7% in April, a drop that was attributed to heavy discounting by builders in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.
The big sales rebound left activity in May 12.7% higher than a year ago.
Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections
Twitter said it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world paid time off to vote in national elections.
The San Francisco company said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.
Twitter Inc. stressed though that employees responsible election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.
Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15% last year
NEW YORK | Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.
The online shopping giant said activities tied to its businesses emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That’s up from 2018, when it reported a carbon footprint of 44.4 million metric tons. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint the first time last year after employees pressured the company to do more to combat climate change.
Amazon said the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 5% between 2018 and 2019.
Starbucks adds plant-based meat to menu
Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its U.S. menu for the first time.
The Seattle coffee chain said Tuesday that a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its U.S. restaurants. The sandwich comes with egg and cheese and is served on a ciabatta bun.
— From AP reports