T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. | More than 200 employees at the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off just two months after the company merged with T-Mobile.
A June 17 notification to regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the headquarters, The Kansas City Star reported.
A federal judge approved the merger in February and it was officially closed in April.
The company said in a statement to The Star that it still plans to hire for 5,000 new positions in the next year.
Kansas labor secretary resigns amid unemployment missteps
TOPEKA, Kan. | Embattled Kansas Labor Secretary Delia Garcia resigned Monday amid escalating problems with the state’s unemployment insurance caseload.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced she had accepted Garcia’s resignation and appointed the governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright to serve in an acting role until a permanent candidate is nominated.
The governor said she would bring in specialists to look for ways to improve response times for unemployment insurance and new ways to manage the caseload and mitigate backlogs and errors.
Atlantic City casinos reopening July 2, with masks mandatory
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
In a Twitter post, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity. And racetracks can resume operating July 2 as well.
Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook ad boycott
The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has “failed to take steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform.”
Patagonia joins The North Face and the outdoor gear company REI, which have announced similar boycotts in recent days. It is not clear how much the boycotts will affect Facebook’s advertising revenue.
— From AP reports