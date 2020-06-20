Missouri’s jobless rate down in May, but still high
COLUMBIA, Mo. | Unemployment in Missouri dropped slightly last month but still was nearly three times what it was before the coronavirus arrived, according to data released Thursday by the state Economic Development Department.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.1% in May, which was down from 10.2% in April and was lower than the national rate for May of 13.3%.
The Department of Economic Development said Thursday that it adjusted the previously reported seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April from 9.7% to 10.2% because of federal changes used to calculate that rate.
Kansans can receive extended jobless benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansans struggling to find work amid the coronavirus pandemic can receive unemployment for 13 more weeks.
The Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state has qualified for a program that provides federal reimbursement for extended benefits during periods of high unemployment, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Workers must have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits to qualify.
Iowa governor signs virus lawsuit protection bill
DES MOINES, Iowa | A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, was vigorously opposed by Democrats, who tried repeatedly to amend it to offer protections for meatpacking plant workers and residents of nursing homes. Republicans defeated those efforts.
AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash
LOS ANGELES | The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in mid-July. Customers who don’t wear masks won’t be admitted or allowed to stay.
Rival chain Regal followed AMC’s lead. Spokesman Richard Grover said Friday that moviegoers must wear masks in all its theaters as well.
— From AP reports