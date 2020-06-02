More Nebraska prison employees test positive for coronavirus
LINCOLN, Neb. | More Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 14 the total number of employees in the state’s 10 prison facilities who’ve tested positive for the virus.
The two new cases are those of staff members employed at the state prison at Tecumseh, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Sunday. The release said both staffers are self-isolating at home.
The department said it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the new cases. Department officials also are directing anyone who may have had close contact with the infected staff members to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
Missouri man convicted in massive funeral scam found dead
ST. LOUIS | A Missouri businessman who was part of a scheme to scam millions of dollars from customers for prearranged funerals has been found dead in his home.
James Cassity, 74, was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 10 years in prison but he was among thousands of federal prison inmates released amid concern about the coronavirus spreading inside prisons.
Cassity was found dead in his Clayton apartment on Sunday. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office said Cassity died from apparent natural causes, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
All Mississippi businesses allowed to reopen amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. | All types of Mississippi businesses were being allowed to reopen Monday as Gov. Tate Reeves lifted his final orders that had closed them for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The openings were taking place even as virus case numbers continued to climb. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Monday that during the weekend, Mississippi saw its highest usage of ventilators so far by patients hospitalized with COVID-19. He said people made sacrifices the past two months to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Greece lifts its lockdown on hotels, pools, golf courses
ATHENS, Greece | Greece lifted lockdown restrictions Monday for hotels, open-air cinemas, golf courses and public swimming pools as the country ramped up preparations for the crucial summer tourism season to start in two weeks. Primary school children also returned to class.
Strict public safety measures have kept Greece’s COVID-19 infection rate low. The country has seen only 179 virus-related deaths, according to Health Ministry data.
International flights with screening procedures will return to Athens and Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki starting on June 15 and will be expanded to the rest of the country on July 1.
— From AP reports