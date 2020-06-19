PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in fire
Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday was fined $4 million for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by the its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation’s largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.
The maximum penalty assessed by Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems was a mere formality, given that PG&E reached a plea agreement three months ago to resolve manslaughter and other charges. They stemmed from a November 2018 inferno that wiped out Paradise, California, a town located 170 miles northeast of San Francisco.
Britain scraps virus tracing app for Google-Apple system
LONDON | Britain scrapped plans to launch its own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google, health authorities said Thursday.
The app had been undergoing trials on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, with plans to roll it out to the rest of the country later, but the program went quiet in recent weeks.
Officials overseeing the U.K. app’s development said they couldn’t overcome technical challenges found during field tests.
Hertz board scraps planned $500M stock sale amid SEC review
Hertz has scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock, a move coming a day after the car rental company in the throes of bankruptcy reorganization disclosed that federal regulators were reviewing the proposed offering.
In a regulatory filing Thursday, Hertz said that its board of directors determined that ditching the stock offering was in the best interests of the company.
30-year mortgage rate at 3.13%
WASHINGTON | Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan reached a new all-time low.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to 3.13% from 3.21% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.84%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.58% from 2.62%.
