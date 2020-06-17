McDonald’s worldwide sales improve as stores reopen globally
McDonald’s sales are gradually improving as more of its restaurants reopen worldwide.
The Chicago-based fast food giant said Tuesday that its global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — were down 21% in May from the same month last year. That was an improvement from a 39% decline in April.
Ninety percent of its restaurants worldwide were open at the end of May and 95% were open as of Monday, up from 75% at the end of April.
Industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May
WASHINGTON | American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April and 4.6% in March. Manufacturing output rose 3.8% last month as auto plants began to ramp back up; but production of cars and auto parts remained 62.8% below its May 2019 level.
Output at mines fell 6.8% last month, pulled down by a 37% drop in oil and gas drilling. Utility production fell 2.3%.
Casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.
Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get ill
WASHINGTON | As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.
Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers’ rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick.
— From AP reports