Fed launches corporate bond-buying program
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve said Monday that it will begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of a previously-announced plan to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the pandemic.
The program will purchase existing bonds on the open market, as opposed to newly-issued debt. The central bank said will seek to build a “broad and diversified” portfolio that will mimic a bond-market index. The bonds will have to be from highly-rated, investment-grade companies, or firms that fit that description before the viral outbreak struck.
BP takes $17.5B hit as pandemic accelerates emissions cuts
LONDON | BP said it will cut the value of its oil and gas assets by as much as $17.5 billion and review plans for some oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces demand for oil and gas and forces major energy companies to speed up the shift away from fossil fuels.
The London-based company said Monday it was taking the steps because demand for energy is likely to remain weaker for “a sustained period” as countries respond to the shock of the pandemic by accelerating efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Report: Bezos may testify on Big Tech, but with other CEOs
WASHINGTON | Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company said, according to a published report Monday.
Last month, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee from both parties asked Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices. They held out the threat of a subpoena if he didn’t agree voluntarily to appear.
Germany to take stake in company working on virus vaccine
BERLIN | The German government said Monday it is taking a 23% stake in CureVac, a German company working on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, underlining its determination to keep key industries in the country.
The state-owned KfW development bank will buy 300 million euros ($337 million) in CureVac shares, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that the aim is to give CureVac “financial security.”
