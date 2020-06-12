Wholesale prices rise 0.4% in May
WASHINGTON | U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus.
The cost of food rose a sharp 6%. Energy prices, which had fallen for three straight months, increased 4.5%.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%. Core prices, which exclude energy and food, were down 0.1% in May up 0.3% over the past 12 months.
Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police
Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won’t sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM.
Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, Brad Smith, announced the decision and called on Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday.
“We’ve decided we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology,” Smith said.
Comcast, Byron Allen end racial discrimination dispute
Comcast settled a long-running a long-running racial discrimination dispute with black media mogul Byron Allen, agreeing to add three of Allen’s channels to its cable packages.
Allen sued Comcast for $20 billion in 2015 for refusing to carry seven of his networks, saying it was because of his race. Comcast said it declined to carry the channels because the programming wasn’t original or of sufficient quality. Allen also sued Charter, another cable company, for $10 billion for refusing to carry his networks.
30-year mortgage rate rises to 3.21%
WASHINGTON | Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21% from 3.18% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.82%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged at 2.62%.
