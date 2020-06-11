Backlash over tweet forces out CrossFit founder
The founder and CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and a wave of affiliated gyms cut ties with the company.
Reebok also dropped its affiliation with CrossFit this week.
Greg Glassman wrote on CrossFit’s website late Tuesday that he would retire. Glassman had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.
Mall deal implodes as pandemic shakes retail
NEW YORK | The nation’s largest mall owner is backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy a major rival as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the retail industry.
Simon Property Group announced it would buy Taubman in early February, just weeks before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first known case of coronavirus in the U.S.
In its legal complaint Wednesday, Simon said that Taubman is uniquely vulnerable as stores reopen because most of its properties are indoor malls “that many consumers will avoid.” Simon also said Taubman broke its contract obligations by taking on more debt during the pandemic rather than cutting costs.
— From AP reports