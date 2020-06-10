Honda hit by cyberattack
LONDON | Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business in several countries, though it expects the overall impact to be contained.
The company said in a statement that “a cyberattack has taken place on the Honda network.’’ It said there was no breach of data, but that it is working to “minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.’’
“At this point, we see minimal business impact,’’ the company said.
Macy’s says reopened stores luring back customers
NEW YORK | Macy’s said Tuesday that roughly several hundred stores that have reopened are performing better than anticipated as it disclosed an update on its fiscal first-quarter results.
Like many department stores and other non-essential retailers, Macy’s was forced to close its roughly 800 stores in mid-March and saw its sales evaporate.
The New York-based company said Tuesday that it likely will report sales of $3.02 billion for the three-month period ended May 2. That would mark a 45% drop from the $5.5 billion in the year-ago period and is in line with its previous estimates released late last month.
France announces $16.9B in aid for aviation industry
PARIS | France’s government is pumping 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in rescue money into the pandemic-battered aerospace industry, in hopes of saving its hundreds of thousands of jobs and keeping plane maker Airbus and national airline Air France globally competitive.
In exchange for aid, companies will be required to invest more and faster in electric, hydrogen or other lower-emission aircraft, as France aims to make its aviation industry the “cleanest in the world.”
EU trade chief mulls run for WTO top job
BRUSSELS | The European Union’s trade commissioner said Tuesday that he is considering standing for the top job at the World Trade Organization if the 27 EU countries endorse him, but he maintains that whoever takes over at the helm of global trade’s governing body has a major task ahead of them.
Current WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced last month that he will step down on Aug. 31.
On Monday, Mexico nominated the economist, trade negotiator and diplomat Jesus Seade Kuri for the top job.
— From AP reports