Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in U.S. meat plants
Tyson Foods said it plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect workers and keep plants running.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms. Workers also will be tested if they were near someone who tested positive or displayed symptoms.
The tests are on top of daily health screenings when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities, the company said Thursday.
Tyson said it will add nearly 200 nurses to its 400-person medical team to conduct the tests. It’s also hiring a chief medical officer. Tyson developed the testing plan with Matrix Medical, a healthcare provider.
Report: Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller
LONDON | A technology research firm said Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the world’s biggest smartphone seller, as its home market in China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic better off than other economies.
Analysts at Canalys said Thursday that Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020.
While the figure was down 5% compared with a year ago, it was a smaller decline than rival Samsung, which saw smartphone sales slide 30% to 53.7 million.
Huawei still faces U.S. government sanctions restricting its international business, but it has come to dominate its domestic Chinese market, said Canalys.
30-year mortgage rate drops to 2.99%
WASHINGTON | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped back below 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan eased to 2.99% from 3.01% last week. The benchmark rate hasn’t fallen below the 3% mark for 50 years. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.51% from 2.54% last week.
— From AP reports