U.S. energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns
BILLINGS, Mont. | U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.
The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
The declines were in line with lower energy usage around the globe as the pandemic seized up economies.
Troubles abound, Boeing losses bloom to $2.4B in 2Q
Boeing lost $2.4 billion in the second quarter and the company will slow production and cut more jobs as demand for commercial aircraft shrinks during the coronavirus pandemic.
The loss was far worse than Wall Street expected; so was the decline in revenue, which fell 25%.
“The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe,” CEO David Calhoun said. He said airlines are delaying purchases, slowing down deliveries and deferring elective maintenance, “all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line.”
More signed contracts to buy homes in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month after a devastating spring freeze brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 16.6%, to 116.1 in June, its highest level since 2006. That’s up from a reading of 99.6 in May.
Contract signings are now 6.3% ahead of where they were last year after being significantly behind last year’s pace due to the pandemic.
J.C. Penney lawyer says sale going forward
NEW YORK | An attorney for J.C. Penney Co. told a bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the retailer is going forward with a sale of its business and expects the deal to be completed by the fall.
The potential sale comes as Plano, Texas-based Penney is looking at three bidders, which are looking at buying the company as a going concern. The bidders weren’t identified.
— From AP reports