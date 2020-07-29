Home prices rose 3.7% in May
WASHINGTON | U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7% in from a year earlier. That’s a drop from the 3.9% increase in April and it was a smaller gain than economists had expected. Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy.
Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices, followed by Seattle (up 6.8%) and Tampa (up 6%). Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.
Consumer confidence tumbles in July
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronavirus infections spread in many parts of the country.
The Conference Board, a New York research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index fell from a June reading of 98.3. The weakness came from a drop in the expectations index, which measures consumer views about the short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions.
The consumer confidence index is closely watched for signals it can send about future consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.
Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years
Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.
In a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Alabama this week, the nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, and between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors.
Remington sought bankruptcy protection in 2018. It exited court protection the same year, owned by creditors.
Nike drops plans for manufacturing plant
PHOENIX | Nike said Tuesday it’s withdrawing plans to make soles for its Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had planned to invest $184 million in its third U.S. manufacturing line for Nike Air sneakers in Goodyear, Arizona.
Nike said last year it planned to open the plant in 2020.
— From AP reports