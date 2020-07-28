Target to close on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK | Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade long tradition of jump starting Black Friday door buster sales.
The move, announced Monday, come as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store bargain shopping as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced the move on Tuesday, and at the time, analysts expected more would follow.
Garmin acknowledges cyberattack, doesn’t mention ransomware
BOSTON | The GPS device maker Garmin Ltd. acknowledged Monday being victimized by a cyberattack last week that encrypted some of its systems, knocking its fitness tracking and pilot navigation services offline. It said systems would be fully restored in the next few days.
In an online statement, the company did not specify that it was the target of a ransomware attack. But a person familiar with the incident response told The Associated Press the attackers had turned over decryption keys that would allow Garmin to unlock the data scrambled in the attack.
Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair
Walgreens’ Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him.
The current executive chairman, former McDonald’s CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina takes over.
The company announced no time frame Monday in finding a successor to the 79-year-old Pessina.
Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June
WASHINGTON | Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the June gain in durable goods orders, which was better than expected, followed an even bigger 15.1% increase in May.
