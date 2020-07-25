New home sales jump 13.8% in June
WASHINGTON | Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the June gain pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000, a better-than-expected performance. The increase follows a 19.4% jump in May.
In June, sales were up in all parts of the country with the biggest gain coming in the Northeast, a surge of 89.7%. Sales rose 18% in the West, 10.5% in the Midwest and 7.2% in the South.
Simon-backed venture makes offer to buy Brooks Brothers
NEW YORK | A retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group has entered into an agreement to buy the iconic Brooks Brothers for $305 million.
The offer from Sparc Group LLC announced late Thursday has been designated as a “stalking horse” and is subject to court approval and any higher or better offers as part of the company’s ongoing auction process. A court hearing to approve the bid has been set for Aug. 3. and competing offers are due by Aug. 5. The sale process is expected to take place Aug. 11.
Airbus moves to end 16 years of litigation, end U.S. tariffs
European planemaker Airbus said it is taking the last step to end 16 years of litigation with the United States at the World Trade Organization over subsidies.
The manufacturer said it will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal and unfair to rival Boeing. The Trump administration used the case as justification to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European exports.
Schlumberger slashes 21K jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices are routed.
The company will pay more than $1 billion in severance benefits.
The job cuts announced Friday, about a quarter of its entire workforce, puts the number of people employed by the world’s largest oilfield services company close to where it was at the start of the oil and gas fracking boom that upended global energy markets and put the U.S. on top.
