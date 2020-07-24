Union Pacific profit down 28% in second quarter
OMAHA, Neb. | Union Pacific’s second-quarter profit fell 28% from a year ago as carload revenue tumbled in the coronavirus pandemic.
The railroad expects improvement in the second half with full-year carload volumes to be down around 10% compared with 2019, assuming there isn’t a second wave of virus-related economic shutdowns.
To get to a 10% full-year decline, the company said it expects freight volumes to be down 6% to 8% in the second half as businesses continue to recover. “We’re growing our optimism here in the near term,” CEO Lance Fritz said.
Ann Taylor owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
NEW YORK | The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic.
Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years.
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.
American, Southwest add to airline industry’s 2Q losses
DALLAS | Two major airlines reported huge second-quarter losses Thursday and warned that the recovery in air travel seen in April has stalled as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.
American posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest lost $915 million. That pushed the combined loss of the nation’s four biggest airlines to more than $10 billion in just three months.
Between them, American and Southwest carried 15.4 million passengers from April through June. A year earlier, more than 98 million people flew on their planes.
30-year mortgage rate rises to 3.01%
WASHINGTON | Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of marking new record lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year home loan increased to 3.01% from 2.98% last week — the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from to 2.48% last week.
— From AP reports