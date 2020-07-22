Sales of existing homes jump 20% in June
BALTIMORE | Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months. But the housing market could struggle to rebound further in the face of the resurgent viral outbreak and a shrinking supply of homes for sale.
Sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Despite the sharp gain, purchases are still down 11.3% from a year ago, when homes had sold at an annual pace of 5.32 million. And Lawerence Yun, the Realtors’ chief economist, noted that sales remain roughly 20% below their pre-pandemic levels.
Home sales rose in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West last month. But the increases were most dramatic in the West, with a 32% gain and the South with a 26% gain.
Tesla picks Texas site for second U.S. vehicle assembly plant
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.
Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre site in Travis County near Austin and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district over the next decade.
Slack files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU
Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the European Union against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior.
Slack said Wednesday that Microsoft illegally bundles its Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely used business software. Slack says Microsoft forces companies to install it for millions and blocks its removal.
Microsoft Corp. said in a statement Wednesday that it looks forward to providing the European Commission with more information and answering its questions.
— From AP reports