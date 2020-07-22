Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
NEW YORK | Walmart Inc. said that it will be closing its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.
The move, announced Tuesday, marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday. However, given safety concerns, stores are rethinking their plans for the kickoff.
LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown
NEW YORK | LinkedIn is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, approximately 6% of its workforce globally, with unemployment in the U.S. above 13% and national economies from Europe and Asia, to the Americas, shrinking due to the pandemic.
In a note to employees at the professional networking site, CEO Ryan Roslansky said that the job cuts will hit global sales and hiring sections of the company. He said no further layoffs are planned.
LinkedIn employees in the U.S. will receive at least 10 weeks of severance pay and a year of continuing health coverage through COBRA. Those being laid off will continue in their roles through Aug. 21.
CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns
NEW YORK | The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday that its chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately.
Zeitlin, who had been chairman since November 2014 of Tapestry, took over as CEO in September 2019 after the company ousted its then-CEO Victor Luis. He joined the company’s board in 2006.
Adevinta buys eBay classifieds unit for $9.2B
LONDON | EBay Inc. is selling its classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta in a deal worth $9.2 billion that will create the world’s largest online classifieds group, the companies said Tuesday.
Under the terms of the deal, the U.S. company will get $2.5 billion in cash and become the largest shareholder in Adevinta, with a 44% equity stake and a third of the voting rights.
The combined company will have classified ad websites in 20 countries, covering 1 billion people and receiving about 3 billion monthly visits.
— From AP reports