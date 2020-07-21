Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens can get disposal aid
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens as a result of plummeting demand caused by the coronavirus will be eligible for government payments to cover disposal costs, a state agency announced Monday.
The Iowa Disposal Assistance Program has been paying pork producers $40 for each market-ready hog they have been forced to euthanize as a result of supply chain disruptions.
On Monday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said the program would be extended for another round of funding and expanded to benefit egg producers.
Marriott will require guests to wear masks in public spaces
Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel giant — which has more than 7,300 hotels worldwide — has been requiring employees to wear masks for several months. But in a video message released Monday, CEO Arne Sorenson said the mandate is being extended to guests.
Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads
MENLO PARK, California | The Walt Disney Co. has “dramatically” slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
It’s the latest setback for the social network, which is facing a growing advertising boycott over its policies and actions on hate speech on its platforms. The Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said the time frame for Disney’s pullback was not clear.
Walmart to hire 1,000 for new coastal S.C. warehouse
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. | Walmart is building a new warehouse in coastal South Carolina that officials said will bring 1,000 jobs to the region.
The $220 million facility will be built in Dorchester County near Ridgeville and should open by the fall of 2021, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.
The warehouse will work with the South Carolina Ports Authority to directly import goods into Walmart’s supply chain.
The new 3 million square foot warehouse will ship goods to several other smaller distribution centers that send merchandise to about 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the South, company officials said.
— From AP reports