Insurer Centene plans 3,200 jobs at new N.C. regional hub
RALEIGH, N.C. | Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. said on Wednesday it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, developing a $1 billion construction project that’s expected to create more than 3,200 new jobs by 2032.
Gov. Roy Cooper described the expansion as the state’s largest single jobs announcement by number in nearly two decades.
The St. Louis-based managed care company will benefit from a recently sweetened state economic recruitment law, which along with local incentives could provide Centene with $465 million in cash and other benefits over time, according to state officials.
Pfizer reports encouraging vaccine test results
The first of four experimental COVID-19 vaccines being tested by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech showed encouraging results in very early testing of 45 people, the companies said Wednesday.
Study volunteers given either a low or medium dose, in two shots about a month apart, had immune responses in the range expected to be protective, when compared to some COVID-19 survivors, according to the preliminary results.
Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide
COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened.
The front seat belts are anchored to the car via this steel cable, press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish public radio.
The Swedish carmaker said the affected models are Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 och S80L manufactured between 2006 and 2019. No current models are included in the recall.
Business tax advances in Seattle
SEATTLE | The Seattle City Council has taken a key step toward adopting a new tax on big businesses just two years after the council buckled under pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum and repealed a big business tax.
The council voted in a budget committee meeting Wednesday to advance a proposal expected to raise more than $200 million per year, The Seattle Times reported.
— From AP reports