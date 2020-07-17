Netflix promotes content chief to co-CEO; adds 10M new subs
NEW YORK | Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the coronavirus pandemic and also offered clues to a possible successor for founding CEO Reed Hastings, who on Thursday named the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, as co-CEO.
In a post-earnings video conference, Hastings nonetheless said he plans to stay with the company for the next decade and added the setup means the pair will serve as “full-time” executives, rather than two part-time CEOs splitting the role.
The company picked up 10.1 million worldwide subscribers during the April-June period, more than triple what it usually adds in that period.
CDC extends ban on cruise ships through September
WASHINGTON | Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.
The order covers ships that can carry 250 or more passengers.
Siemens allows ‘mobile working’ permanently for many workers
BERLIN | Industrial conglomerate Siemens said it plans to allow more than 100,000 of its employees to work away from the office for two or three days a week on a permanent basis.
The Munich-based company said Thursday the coronavirus crisis has “shown that working independently of a fixed location offers many advantages and is possible on a much wider scale than originally thought.”
The new arrangement applies to more than 140,000 employees at over 125 locations in 43 countries and takes effect immediately, Siemens added.
30-year mortgage rate falls to 2.98%
WASHINGTON | Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell this week to 2.98% from 3.03% last week. These are the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.81% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.48% from 2.51%, from last week.
