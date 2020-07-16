American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose their jobs
DALLAS | American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.
American’s top executives said Wednesday that the number of furloughs could be lower if enough workers take buyouts or accept partially paid leave for up to two years.
The airline’s two top officials said they thought American might avoid furloughs because they believed demand for air travel would “steadily rebound” by Oct. 1 as the virus outbreak weakened.
Industrial production surges 5.4% in June
WASHINGTON | Production at America’s factories, utilities and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that U.S. industrial production rose 5.4% in June, the second straight monthly gain after a 1.4% uptick in May. But it was still 10.9% below the level in February before the economy virtually shut down in the face of the coroanavirus.
The June performance was better than economists had forecasts and reflected the reopening of many parts of the U.S. economy after lockdowns in the spring.
Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. | Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.
The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors.
OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production
NEW YORK | Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen.
But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if there are serious lockdowns that further reduce demand for oil.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations agreed to ease up on cuts during a video conference Wednesday.
— From AP reports