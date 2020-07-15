Boyd Gaming laying off workers in 10 states
LAS VEGAS | A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. said in a statement Monday that an unspecified number of furloughed employees will not return to work.
The publicly traded company had about 10,000 employees in Nevada and another 14,300 nationally, according to its last annual report. It has properties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Boeing sold 1 plane last month
Boeing reported Tuesday that customers canceled orders for 60 of its grounded 737 Max jets in June, and the aircraft maker removed another 123 planes from its backlog because of doubts that the deals will be completed.
The slump in aircraft sales extends across the Atlantic. European rival Airbus reported no new orders in June.
Boeing’s lone sale last month was a cargo jet ordered by FedEx. That compared with nine orders a year ago and 158 in June 2018.
Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2
NEW YORK | Zappos is trying out new ways to sell shoes: allow shoppers to buy a single shoe at a time or purchase a pair in two different sizes.
The tests, which started Tuesday, are aimed at amputees, those with differing foot sizes and others who have been left out by the footwear industry, which has sold shoes in pairs and in the same size for decades.
Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in 2017 when it launched its Zappos Adaptive site, where it sells clothing and shoes that are easier to put on or take off for people with ranging abilities.
U.K. backtracks on giving Huawei role in high-speed network
LONDON | Britain on Tuesday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a role in the U.K.’s new high-speed mobile phone network amid security concerns fueled by rising tensions between Beijing and Western powers.
Britain said it decided to prohibit Huawei from working on the so-called 5G system after U.S. sanctions made it impossible to ensure the security of equipment made by the Chinese company.
