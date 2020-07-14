GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns
WENTZVILLE, Mo. | General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home.
About 1,200 workers work in the third shift, said Darin Gilley, financial secretary for the United Auto Workers Local 2250 in Wentzville. The plant employs about 3,750 hourly workers
There have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant, Gilley said.
Kansas wheat harvest nears completion, well ahead of average
MANHATTAN, Kan. | The winter wheat harvest in Kansas is nearing completion well ahead of last year or the average for this time of year, according to the latest government snapshot
About 95% of the state’s wheat crop has now been cut, the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday. At this time last year, just 75% had been harvested. The five-year average is 90% for the state.
The agency reported that 47% of the corn in Kansas is silking. About 6% of the soybeans are now setting pods. And 9% of the sorghum has headed in the state.
Analog Devices buys Maxim
NEW YORK | Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.
The $20 billion acquisition also would give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.
Two Maxim directors will join Analog’s board once the deal is complete, including Maxim President and CEO, Tunç Doluca.
Google announces $10 billion ‘digitization’ fund for India
NEW DELHI | U.S. tech giant Google is investing in a $10 billion fund to help accelerate India’s transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc’s Google, said Monday that the project will focus on building products that are relevant to India’s needs and empowering businesses for their “digital transformation.”
The company also announced it will invest $1 million to support digital education in India. It said the fund will enable 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools across the country to use Google services that can facilitate online learning.
