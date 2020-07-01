UAW, prosecutor consider a monitor
DETROIT | A federal prosecutor and the United Auto Workers president are looking at using an independent monitor to make sure that a wide-ranging union corruption scandal never happens again.
The monitor was one option discussed during a two-hour meeting Tuesday between UAW President Rory Gamble and Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney in Detroit, according to a joint statement. The meeting was held as the union tries to reform itself and hold off a possible federal takeover.
Ten union officials have pleaded guilty in the scandal, with some spending thousands in union money for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft
COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Tuesday it has canceled its 97 outstanding orders for planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.
Norwegian said in a statement it had terminated the purchase agreements of five 787 Dreamliners and 92 737 MAX aircraft.
The Oslo-based company also said it had filed a legal claim seeking the return of payments made for the aircraft. It also is seeking compensation for losses it claims it incurred from the global grounding of the 737 Max planes as well as engine issues on the 787.
Shell takes $22B hit on lower oil, gas prices
LONDON | Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by $22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the virus outbreak hurting the long-term prospects of the global economy, the company said it continues “to adapt to ensure the business remains resilient” in challenging times. Earlier this month, its competitor BP, also cut the value of its own assets by up to $17.5 billion.
Airbus shedding 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe
PARIS | Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said Tuesday that it must eliminate 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe, to safeguard its future and warned of more thin years ahead.
No later than the summer of 2021, Airbus wants to shed 5,000 workers in France, 5,100 in Germany, 1,700 in Britain, 900 in Spain and 1,300 others at facilities elsewhere. The total of 15,000 is more than 10% of its global workforce of 135,000 people.
— From AP reports