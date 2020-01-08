Missouri revenue collections
up 5.2%
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | The state budget director on Monday announced that Missouri revenue collections have increased significantly so far this fiscal year.
Director Dan Haug said net year-to-date general revenue collections were up 5.2% in December compared to the same time frame last fiscal year. Missouri’s fiscal year runs from July through the end of June.
Total revenue collections also increased about 7.5% in the month of December compared to December 2018, although refunds also were up last month.
The data released Monday give a snapshot of state finances about halfway through the current fiscal year.
Strong revenue growth means Missouri is on pace to bring in enough money to fund the current state budget. Growth so far this year is almost twice as much as the 2.7% that lawmakers planned for when they made the budget.
Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs, mostly in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Missouri, the company said Monday.
Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company said affected workers will receive severance pay and assistance as they seek new jobs.
CEO Mike Perry said the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” requires the company to transform the way it does business.
Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City’s Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.
The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday evening at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
It’s Impossible Food’s first foray beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been a key player in the growing category of vegan meats. Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork and sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground meat.
Impossible Pork will be rolled out to restaurants first. The company isn’t yet saying when it will come to grocers.
— From AP reports