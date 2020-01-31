Judge: Johnson & Johnson to pay $344M over pelvic mesh ads
SAN DIEGO | A San Diego judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $344 million in penalties for deceptively marketing pelvic mesh devices for women, according to a copy of the ruling.
Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon ruled Thursday against the medical giant in a lawsuit brought by the California Department of Justice in 2016.
The California Attorney General’s Office called the decision the first time a court has ruled that the company engaged in false and deceptive business practices.
Johnson & Johnson, the world’s biggest maker of health care products, reported last week a net income of $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share — an increase from $3.04 billion a year earlier. Higher prescription drug sales and lower legal costs drove J&J’s fourth-quarter profit 32% higher.
Amazon says it has more than 150 million Prime members
NEW YORK | It was another prime Christmas for Amazon.
The online retailer said Thursday it now has more than 150 million Prime members, who pay $119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. And its financial results during the busy holiday shopping season were far better than Wall Street analysts expected.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $3.27 billion, or $6.47 per share, in the three months ending in December. That was up from $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share the year before.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.04 per share in the latest quarter, according to research firm FactSet.
Revenue jumped 21% to $87.44 billion, also beating expectations.
The last time Amazon revealed how many Prime members it had was in 2018, when it said it had more than 100 million paying members.
Average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 3.51%
WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to fall this week, breaching already historically low levels and offering an incentive to potential homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.51% from 3.60% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.46% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3% from 3.04% last week.
Federal Reserve policymakers continued to hold interest rates low at their latest meeting this week. But the Fed chair warned that the viral outbreak in China poses a new threat to the strengthening global economy.
— From AP reports