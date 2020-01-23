Toyota adds 361K vehicles to Takata air bag inflator recall
DETROIT | Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.
The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill air bags in a crash. Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall also can explode with too much force and spew metal fragments that can endanger people.
The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999. Also included are the 1997 through 1998 Supra sports car.
About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.
Toyota will notify owners by mail starting in mid-March. The company doesn’t have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready.
Home sales soared 3.6%
in December
WASHINGTON | U.S. home sales climbed 3.6% in December, but a record-low inventory of houses on the market has caused prices to surge as affordability is worsening.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million. For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold — matching the 2018 level. High mortgage rates hurt sales in the first half of the last year, while lower rates boosted purchases in the second half.
But the rebound in sales failed to cause more people to put their homes on the market. Sales listings have tumbled 8.5% from a year ago to 1.4 million properties. There are just 3 months’ supply of single-family houses for sale, the lowest level since the Realtors began tracking the number in 1982. Inventories have fallen at all price levels below $1 million for the past year.
Federal government OKs Keystone pipeline
on U.S. land
BILLINGS, Mont. | The federal government on Wednesday approved a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land, federal officials told The Associated Press, pushing the controversial $8 billion project closer to construction though court challenges still loom.
The approval signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt covers 46 miles of the line’s route across land in Montana controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Casey Hammond, assistant secretary of the Interior Department.
