Survey of business economists finds slight rise in optimism
WASHINGTON | U.S. business economists are slightly more optimistic about economic growth than they were three months ago, and most foresee sales at their companies remaining solid.
Those findings emerge from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics being released Monday. It found that 67% of the business economists who responded to the survey are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
That was essentially unchanged from the October survey. But the proportion of business economists who expect significantly stronger growth of 2.1% to 3% jumped to 30% from 20% in the previous survey in October.
The government will report this week on economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, for all of 2019.
— AP report