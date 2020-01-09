Court revokes articles of
incorporation
WICHITA, Kan. | A judge revoked articles of incorporation of a company that used a similar name and its registered corporate status in Kansas to masquerade as a Koch Industries subsidiary in order to provide credibility to counterfeiting activities of its affiliate in China, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday.
Johnson County District Judge James F. Vano entered a default judgment on Monday for abuse of corporate powers against Koch Membrane Systems Inc., a Kansas corporation affiliated with the Chinese counterfeiter Koch (Beijing) Membrane Technology Co., Ltd. The company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office in July.
Schmidt said in a news release that the company used an address in Johnson County but had no physical office there or anywhere else in Kansas.
The lawsuit alleges Koch Membrane Systems Inc. has no relationship to Koch Industries.
Consumers took it easy on their credit cards
in November
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumers slowed their borrowing in November, mainly by piling up less credit card debt.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that consumer credit rose by a seasonally adjusted $12.5 billion in November, down from a gain of $19 billion in October.
The sharp slowdown reflected a $2.5 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards that followed a strong gain of $7.9 billion in October. November’s was the weakest showing since credit card debt fell by $2.8 billion in March.
But borrowing for auto loans and student debt rose $14.9 billion in November. That was up from an October increase of $11.1 billion and was the strongest advance since August.
Takata recall
of 10M inflators could be last
of air bag saga
DETROIT | Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.
— From AP reports