Hy-Vee buying
6 former Shopko locations
in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa | At least six former Shopko locations across Iowa will reopen as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores, officials said.
Hy-Vee announced purchase agreements Monday for Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon. Hy-Vee intends to open the stores by later summer, after some construction work.
The sale terms were not disclosed.
Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, citing “excess debt” and a “challenging retail environment.” The company announced two months later that it would liquidate its remaining stores, because executives had been unable to find a buyer. It was based in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
Kansas man pleads guilty to marketing misbranded drugs
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to selling erectile dysfunction drugs he imported from China and marketing them as herbal remedies for men, authorities said.
Rick Shepard, 60, of Overland Park entered the plea to one count of conspiracy to import misbranded drugs for the sale of a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.
Shepard admitted in his plea that while doing business as Epic Products he marketed the product as “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement.” In fact, the product contained prescription drugs Tadalafil and Sildenafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.
Prosecutors said he purchased the drugs from a supplier in China, then repackaged the capsules using his own labels.
Orders for durable goods advance 2.4%
in December
WASHINGTON | Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a big jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft that reflected Boeing’s continued problems with its 737 Max. A key category that tracks business investment fell by the largest amount in eight months.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday orders for durable goods rose 2.4% in December, the strongest showing since August. However, excluding defense, new orders would have fallen 2.5%.
The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9%, the biggest decline since a 1.1% setback in April.
— From AP reports