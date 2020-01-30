Buffett gets out of the newspaper business
OMAHA, Neb. | Billionaire Warren Buffett is giving up on the newspaper business.
He’s selling all of Berkshire Hathaway’s publications to Lee Enterprises for $140 million, including the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska and The Buffalo News in New York.
Buffett is a lifelong fan of newspapers but he has said for several years that he expects most of them to continue on their declining trajectory, save for a handful of national papers such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
The deal covers 31 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Other newspapers include the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media’s real estate.
Lee has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018. The sale is a logical step for Berkshire after hiring Lee to manage most of its papers, said analyst Ken Doctor, who writes the Newsonomics blog.
L Brands CEO may step down from post, report says
The CEO of the parent company for Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other stores is in talks to step down from the top post, according to a media report.
The Wall Street Journal also said Wednesday that L Brands is considering strategic options for Victoria’s Secret that could include a full or partial sale of the lingerie business, citing people familiar with the matter.
The newspaper said L Brands is seeking to reach a decision on succession plans and a possible Victoria’s Secret transaction “in the coming weeks,” but there’s no guarantee a deal will be made.
Wexner is the longest-serving CEO of an S&P 500 company, having served as CEO for more than five decades.
Pending home sales fell 4.9%
in December
WASHINGTON | Americans pulled back substantially on signing contracts to buy homes in December, a possible sign of mounting affordability challenges as prices are rising faster than incomes.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, plunged 4.9% last month to 103.2. Still, lower mortgage rates mean that contract signings were up 4.6% from December 2018.
Contract signings fell last month in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West.
— From AP reports